Image copyright Peterborough City Council Image caption Darren Fower made the remarks in a Peterborough Telegraph article

A councillor was reckless when he wrote about "fascist tendencies" in the authority and misused personal data from an online petition, an investigation concluded.

Darren Fower, from Peterborough City Council, made the comments in a newspaper article, concerned with closing the public gallery in meetings.

Mr Fower did not attend a council meeting discussing the investigation.

He was found to have breached the code of conduct.

His Peterborough Telegraph article in March 2018 came in the wake of a decision by councillor John Fox to close the public gallery on the advice of the police and legal officers because of safety concerns.

Mr Fower wrote: "We should not be barred and such fascist tendencies need to end now," the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

It was alleged he then used names and addresses, gathered in an online petition supporting the re-opening of the public gallery, to generate emails to the council's chief executive, the leader of the council and the mayor, without the signatories' knowledge or permission.

An external body was brought in to investigate after he refused to apologise.

Alex Oram, investigation officer, told the committee meeting: "It is my finding that in both instances councillor Fower's conduct was reckless.

"The remarks that he made were an overreaction to what was initially a minor decision taken by Mr Fox, and that his subsequent 'campaign' to keep the public gallery open was councillor Fower's decision with no outside influence or discussion with council officers or other members."

Mr Fower will be asked to formally apologise to Mr Fox and expected to undergo data protection training.

Mr Fower has been approached for comment.