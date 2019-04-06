Image caption The mural was painted on an underpass in Peterborough

A print of an "iconic" mural painted in tribute to The Prodigy singer Keith Flint has raised nearly a thousand pounds for a mental health charity.

The mural was created in Peterborough by Nathan Murdock following the death of Flint at his Essex home last month.

It has been viewed on social media almost two million times.

The print is the only one available to the public. The artist will keep one other, and the remaining two are to be sent to The Prodigy's members.

Flint, a founding member of The Prodigy, sang lead vocals on number one singles Breathe and Firestarter.

Mr Murdock created the the mural on a legal graffiti wall, for himself and other fans of the band.

The 12ft-tall (3.6m) tribute to the artist took two days to create as "I had to get it right", he said.

Image copyright PA Image caption The band supported Oasis at their Knebworth gigs in 1996

It was described as "iconic" by guitarist Gizz Butt, who lives in Peterborough and played with The Prodigy in the late 90s.

A print of the mural has now been created, bearing the number 1/1 with the caption "Keith forever".

It has been signed by Mr Murdock using his street artist name, Nyces.

It was placed on auction site eBay a week ago, stating: "The print has been modified by Nyces using the exact same paint used in Keith's hair."

In total 41 people placed bids, with the winning bid coming in at £980.

All funds are going to the Cambridgeshire, Peterborough and South Lincolnshire branch of mental health charity Mind.

Flint was found dead at him home near Dunmow, Essex, on 4 March.

An inquest into the singer's death heard the provisional cause of death was from hanging.

Image copyright Press Association Image caption Despite the sad occasion fans were determined to "Raise the roof for Keef" at his funeral last month

Thousands of mourning fans and friends held an impromptu rave party as they lined the route of his funeral in Braintree on 29 March.

If you are struggling to cope, contact the Samaritans on the free helpline 116 123, or please click on this link to access support services.