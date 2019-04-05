Image copyright Terry Harris Image caption Fiona Onasanya, seen here arriving at the tribunal, said she had chosen the office location for its disability access

An MP has been cleared of discriminating against a member of her staff by an employment tribunal.

Jan Goodenough, a case worker for Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya, claimed she was discriminated against because of the choice of constituency office and its facilities.

The MP said she was not aware of the employee's "complex medical conditions" until she read her resignation letter.

The tribunal dismissed the case against Ms Onasanya.

Ms Goodenough, who has arthritis, chronic fatigue and irritable bowel syndrome, was recruited after the 2017 election.

She told the three-day hearing at Cambridge County Court the location of the office on the first floor of the Eco Innovation Centre in Peterborough had made her job difficult.

Image copyright Terry Harris Image caption Jan Goodenough was employed as a case worker in 2017

Ms Goodenough said she had made it clear in emails to Ms Onasanya's office manager she had "complex needs" and "reasonable adjustments" needed to be made.

The office is on the first floor of the centre in City Road but there are no toilets on that floor.

The MP, who has multiple sclerosis, said she had specially chosen the location as "it had a lift so disabled constituents and employees could gain access".

Judge Michael Ord heard the lift was out of order for nine days but said that was a matter for the building's landlord.

Image copyright Google Image caption Ms Onasanya's constituency office is based at the Eco Innovation Centre

Ms Onasanya denied discrimination and, giving evidence, said she was "mortified" to hear Ms Goodenough's issues were not brought to her attention earlier.

The judge concluded Ms Onasanya's requirements of Ms Goodenough were "reasonable", adding: "It's unfortunate that the demands of the role... were beyond the complainant's physical capabilities."

But he commended her efforts to return to work.

Ms Goodenough was employed from 1 September to 7 November 2017.

An independent MP, Ms Onasanya was jailed for three months in January for perverting the course of justice after lying about a speeding offence.