Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Filip Jaskiewicz was found dead in his car by passers-by

A teenage woman stabbed a male admirer in the heart in "a fit of anger" after a row on a night out, a court heard.

Martyna Ogonowska, 18, used a kitchen knife to attack Filip Jaskiewicz in his car in Peterborough before fleeing to an ex-boyfriend's house, jurors heard.

The pair met three days before and had begun "to form a relationship" but fell out after drinking, Cambridge Crown Court was told.

Ms Ogonowska, of Peterborough, denies murder and possessing a bladed article.

After stabbing 23-year-old Jaskiewicz she got out of the car and ran away, pursued by her friends, the jury was told.

Two hours later she messaged her mother to say she was going to turn herself into police, the court heard.

"The whole knife went into his heart," she wrote. "Mum, what should I do?"

Mr Jaskiewicz gave Ms Ogonowska a bunch of flowers before a night out with her friends and mother on 20 October.

He was "plainly attracted to her" and "hoped a relationship would develop", prosecutor Andrew Jackson said.

They went to the Solstice nightclub in the town, leaving about 02:00 BST the next morning.

'Straight through heart'

As they left Ms Ogonowska retrieved a plastic bag, which prosecutors say contained a knife, from behind a bike shed.

Ms Ogonowska, Mr Jaskiewicz and two friends drove around for two hours, stopping in Oakdale Avenue at 04:05.

An argument broke out during which Mr Jaskiewicz "either pushed her or she fell over", according to Mr Jackson.

She told him she "wanted nothing more to do with him" but asked to be taken home.

When they got back in the car, Ms Ogonowska stabbed Mr Jaskiewicz, the prosecutor said.

"It went straight into and through his heart and it killed him," said Mr Jackson.

He said Ms Ogonowska's defence was likely to be that she had acted in self-defence and had forgotten the knife was in her hand.

The trial continues.