Image copyright BCH Road Policing Image caption The driver had a "medical episode", police said

A car ended up on its roof after smashing into a set of traffic lights.

The driver, in his 30s, "suffered a medical episode which caused the collision" in Dry Drayton Road, Oakington, Cambridgeshire, police said.

The Nissan ended up on its roof in the crash at about 08:10 BST but the driver sustained only minor injuries and did not need hospital treatment, the ambulance service confirmed.

Police said the traffic lights were now "not working".