Traffic lights crash: Car on its roof in Oakington
- 11 April 2019
A car ended up on its roof after smashing into a set of traffic lights.
The driver, in his 30s, "suffered a medical episode which caused the collision" in Dry Drayton Road, Oakington, Cambridgeshire, police said.
The Nissan ended up on its roof in the crash at about 08:10 BST but the driver sustained only minor injuries and did not need hospital treatment, the ambulance service confirmed.
Police said the traffic lights were now "not working".