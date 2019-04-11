Cambridgeshire

Traffic lights crash: Car on its roof in Oakington

  • 11 April 2019
Car on roof Image copyright BCH Road Policing
Image caption The driver had a "medical episode", police said

A car ended up on its roof after smashing into a set of traffic lights.

The driver, in his 30s, "suffered a medical episode which caused the collision" in Dry Drayton Road, Oakington, Cambridgeshire, police said.

The Nissan ended up on its roof in the crash at about 08:10 BST but the driver sustained only minor injuries and did not need hospital treatment, the ambulance service confirmed.

Police said the traffic lights were now "not working".

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites