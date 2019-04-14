Image copyright Google Image caption One of the cars involved in the crash was driven the wrong way down a slip road, police said

Three people died in a head-on crash when a car was driven the wrong way down a slip road, police have said.

It happened just after midnight at the slip road to Stanground off the Fletton Parkway in Peterborough, Cambridgeshire.

All three people in one of the cars were killed, police said.

The driver of the other vehicle was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Police said he was in a critical condition in hospital.

The westbound stretch of the road was closed but has since reopened.