Image copyright Terry-Harris.com Image caption Glenn Davies travelled from Birmingham to meet the artist and get his print

A man spent almost £1,000 on a print of an "iconic" mural of The Prodigy singer Keith Flint as it "resonated" with his work to raise mental health awareness within the building industry.

Flint was found hanged at his Essex home and the mural in Peterborough, seen by millions on social media, was a tribute to the singer.

Glenn Davies travelled from Birmingham to meet the artist Nathan Murdock.

The pair met at the mural as Mr Davies wanted to see "the real deal".

Construction company director Mr Davies, 60, said he had been a fan of The Prodigy since the early 1990s, had seen the band "about five times" and met Flint after one gig.

He said the singer's death "really resonated with me as my company has a big push on mental health and wellbeing at the moment".

Image copyright PA Image caption The Prodigy supported Oasis at their Knebworth gigs in 1996

Mr Davies' company is currently working with charity Mates in Mind which aims "to address the stigma of poor mental health and improve positive mental wellbeing in construction and related industries across the UK".

He drove to Peterborough to collect his print from Mr Murdock in front of the 12ft-tall (3.6m) mural, which has been described as "iconic" by guitarist Gizz Butt, who played with The Prodigy in the late '90s.

Mr Davies said: "I thought the mural was so amazing when I saw it online and I really wanted to see the real deal."

Mr Murdock put his print of the mural in an online auction, which saw Mr Davies' winning bid of £980 going to the local branch of mental health charity Mind.

Flint was found dead at him home near Dunmow, Essex, on 4 March.

An inquest into the singer's death heard the provisional cause of death was from hanging.

Image copyright PA Image caption Despite the sad occasion, fans were determined to "Raise the roof for Keef" at his funeral

