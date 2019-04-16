Peterborough wrong-way crash: Trio who died are named
Three people who died in a crash when a car was driven the wrong way down a slip road have been named.
The accident happened just after midnight at the slip road to Stanground off the Fletton Parkway, Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, on Sunday.
Jana Kockova, 21, and her brother Tomas Kocko, 19, and Jana's fiance Marko Makula, 22, who were in a Renault Megane, all suffered fatal injuries.
The car was involved in a collision with a Ford Ranger.
The driver of the Ford, from the Spalding area in Lincolnshire, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. But police said he has since been "de-arrested" and was in a stable condition in hospital.