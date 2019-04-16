Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Brother and sister Tomas Kocko (left) and Jana Kockova (middle) and Jana's fiance Marko Makula (right) were fatally injured

Three people who died in a crash when a car was driven the wrong way down a slip road have been named.

The accident happened just after midnight at the slip road to Stanground off the Fletton Parkway, Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, on Sunday.

Jana Kockova, 21, and her brother Tomas Kocko, 19, and Jana's fiance Marko Makula, 22, who were in a Renault Megane, all suffered fatal injuries.

The car was involved in a collision with a Ford Ranger.

Image caption One of the cars involved in the crash was driven the wrong way down a slip road, police said

The driver of the Ford, from the Spalding area in Lincolnshire, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. But police said he has since been "de-arrested" and was in a stable condition in hospital.