Image copyright terry-harris.com Image caption Martyna Ogonowska was found guilty of murder and possessing a bladed article

A woman, 18, has been found guilty of murdering her admirer when she stabbed him in a "fit of anger" in his car after a night out.

Martyna Ogonowska used a kitchen knife to attack Filip Jaskiewicz, 23, in Peterborough in October before fleeing to an ex-boyfriend's house.

She denied murder, claiming she went to punch Mr Jaskiewicz but "forgot" she was holding a knife, which punctured his heart and killed him.

Ogonowska will be sentenced later.

Prosecutor Andrew Jackson told jurors the pair had met three days earlier and Mr Jaskiewicz "hoped a relationship would develop".

After a night out at Solstice nightclub in the town, Ogonowska, Mr Jaskiewicz and two friends stopped at about 04:00 BST on 21 October in Oakdale Avenue, where an argument broke out.

Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Filip Jaskiewicz was found dead in his car by passers-by

Poland-born Ogonowska, of Peterborough, told the court she "got nervous, left the car and slammed the door" but that Mr Jaskiewicz followed her and grabbed her neck, forcing her to her knees.

The mother-of-one said the pair returned to the car, where he "started to be aggressive towards me again" and tried to touch her breasts before she claimed her and friend Zofie Fedakova spoke outside the car, and Ms Fedakova gave her the knife.

Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption CCTV showed the pair together on a night out

Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Mr Jaskiewicz was stabbed through the heart in his stopped car, the court was told

The jury was told after another row in the car Ogonowska stabbed him through the heart, before running away to her ex-boyfriend's house, where she washed the knife.

She later turned herself into police, but before that had messaged her mother, who had also been on the night out, and said: "The whole knife went into his heart... Mum, what should I do?".

Ogonowska was also found guilty of possessing a bladed article.