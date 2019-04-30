Image copyright Dear Zoo Live Image caption In the story the child is sent a number of inappropriate "pets"

Three police forces are working together to trace a branded van that was stolen from a theatre company touring the children's play Dear Zoo.

It contained £50,000 worth of props and staging when it disappeared in Peterborough on Saturday.

A GPS signal suggested it had been to Grantham in Lincolnshire, and it was also spotted in Kettering, Northants.

The company, which cancelled all shows, said photographs sent to it showed a number plate had been changed.

The Mercedes van, decorated with the show's logo and a lion in a cage, was stolen at about 01:15 BST from Cecil Road in Peterborough after performances at the city's Key Theatre.

Image copyright Dear Zoo Live Image caption The stolen van contained all staging and props, including animal puppets

Although it was tracked via its GPS signal it to a location near Grantham, Lincolnshire Police said there have been no sightings reported in the county.

However, the show's producer Chris Davis said the company had been sent a photograph of the van in Union Street in Kettering taken on the Saturday afternoon.

The licence plate had been changed, but the Dear Zoo branding was still in place.

CCTV pictures showed it being driven away in the early evening by a man wearing a blue T-shirt.

Northamptonshire Police confirmed officers looked for the van, but it had gone.

Image copyright PA Image caption The stage shows have been cancelled after props and the set were stolen

All remaining shows - more than 50 of them across the UK - were cancelled.

The popular show is based on Rod Campbell's 1982 book about a child who writes to a zoo asking to be sent a pet.

Mr Davis said six staff would have to be made redundant, but he was "hopeful" the van could be found.

"I spent six hours driving around Lincolnshire on Saturday searching, but it's like looking for a needle in a haystack," he said.

"It's heartbreaking to us, but what on earth are the thieves going to do with a monkey, a giant frog and a load of crates?"

Cambridgeshire Police, which is leading the investigation, confirmed it was liaising with the Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire forces.