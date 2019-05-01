Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Dave was found in grass in Arbury Road, Cambridge

A large corn snake nicknamed Dave has been found by police officers in a street.

The road policing officers said they had a "bit of a shock" when they discovered the 4ft 9ins (1.5m) snake on Arbury Road in Cambridge.

In a Facebook post, they said: "Go wild in Cambridgeshire, where snakes in the grass run absolutely free. Luckily the officers weren't rattled by it."

Dave, believed to be a missing pet, has been taken to a nearby animal centre.

Dave is said to be friendly and enjoying his new vivarium

The snake was taken to Stretham's Animal Experience, where it is hoped it will be "reunited with its family".

A centre spokeswoman said: "It's 1.5 metres long and in good condition. The police have nicknamed it Dave.

"It seems friendly and is enjoying his new vivarium."

Corn snakes are one of the most commonly kept exotic pets and have turned up on buses and in a cereal box, washing machine and vacuum cleaner in recent years.

The RSPCA rescued more than 4,000 exotic animals - including 500 snakes - from across England and Wales in 2018, it revealed last week.

Some owners were not properly researching how to keep such species, resulting in animals escaping or being abandoned or neglected, it said.