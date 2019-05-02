Image copyright Yui Mok/PA Image caption Fiona Onasanya was expelled by the Labour Party after her conviction

A by-election to find a replacement for ousted MP Fiona Onasanya will be held on 6 June.

Ms Onasanya, 35, was jailed in January for lying about a speeding offence.

She was expelled by Labour after her conviction and had since been representing Peterborough as an independent.

On Wednesday, she became the first MP to be removed by recall petition, which was signed by more than a quarter of eligible residents in the constituency.

The by-election date was then announced after Labour moved a writ in Parliament on Thursday.

It remains unclear whether she will stand in the by-election, as she is permitted to do under recall rules introduced by David Cameron in 2015.