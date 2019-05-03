Police 'not swanning around' with rescue

Image copyright BCH Road Police Image caption The officers were keen not to ruffle any feathers

A wayward swan was given a police escort back to a river after taking a wander along a busy road.

The jaywalking bird was found earlier on Harrison Way in St Ives, Cambridgeshire.

Police assured the public they were "not swanning around" as they attempted to remove it from the traffic.

The officers, who earlier this week rescued an escaped pet snake, put the errant swan in a squad car and drove it back to the river.

The rescue elicited a number of inevitable "Hot Fuzz" comments - in reference to the 2007 comedy film starring Simon Pegg - including: "No luck catching them swans, then?"

Image copyright BCH Road Police Image caption The swan was taken back to a nearby river in the back of a police car

Local Cambridgeshire police assisted the joint road policing unit in the operation.

Writing on Twitter, the force said it was "fast becoming wildlife experts", having rescued a corn snake earlier this week.

The officers "weren't rattled by it" and named the snake Dave.