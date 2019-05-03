Image copyright Yui Mok/PA Image caption Fiona Onasanya was expelled by the Labour Party after her conviction

Disgraced former MP Fiona Onasanya will not fight in Peterborough's by-election on 6 June, she has confirmed on Twitter.

Ms Onasanya, 35, was jailed in January for lying about a speeding offence.

She is the first MP to be removed by recall petition, signed by more than a quarter of eligible constituents.

In a series of tweets, she thanked those who supported her, but added she had also received "racially abusive, threatening, bullying" messages.

Skip Twitter post by @Fiona_Onasanya Therefore, in light of the recall result, I will not be seeking to stand in the by-election, but would encourage every person seeking to be the change they wish to see by saying this:... — Fiona Onasanya (@Fiona_Onasanya) May 3, 2019 Report

Ms Onasanya tweeted: "In light of the recall result, I will not be seeking to stand in the by-election, but would encourage every person seeking to be the change they wish to see by saying this: You can do it - the sky is not the limit when there are footsteps on the moon."

She added she would continue clearing her name.

Image caption Fiona Onasanya made her first and last speech in the Commons in April, following her release from prison

Labour expelled Ms Onasanya after her conviction for perverting the course of justice.

She became the first sitting MP to be jailed since 1991, when she was sentenced to three months in prison.

The by-election date was then announced after the Labour moved a writ in Parliament on 25 April.

The recall process was introduced by David Cameron in 2015.