Image copyright South Cambridgeshire District Council Image caption Objections to the development included worries about infrastructure and transport provision

Plans for 6,500 new homes on the site of a former army barracks have been approved, despite residents' concerns over infrastructure and public transport provision.

South Cambridgeshire District Council said it would deliver "much-needed" affordable homes at the development planned for Waterbeach, near Cambridge.

Shops and schools will also built on the site.

The council said concerns were being considered.

Tumi Hawkins, lead cabinet member for planning, said: "These objections are to do with transport which I believe is a big concern for everyone and it has been discussed with the authorities.

"There is only so much we can put in with the planning constraints and we're working those authorities to make sure we can deliver the infrastructure that's needed."

The proposals include provision for at least 1,950 affordable homes, and 43% of the site will be open space, including recreation areas.

The plans will also see enhancement and creation of woodlands, grasslands and wetlands, as well as a new local centre focussed on the existing lake.

A legal agreement has been made for the developer to provide £141m for new local services and facilities, including contributions towards transport upgrades and improving junctions along the A10.