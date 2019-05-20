Image copyright Tamsin Brown Image caption Plumes of black smoke can be seen at the crash site in Longstanton on the Cambridge-St Ives-Huntingdon guided busway route

A car and bus caught fire after a collision between the two vehicles on a guided busway.

Plumes of black smoke could be seen coming from the incident on the guided busway in Station Road in Longstanton, Cambridgeshire at about 09:30 BST.

Bus firm Stagecoach East said it "understands" its driver was injured, but passengers were evacuated from the bus.

Police said the busway would be closed for some time.

Traffic officers also advised people to the area.

One man driving near the incident described seeing "plumes of black smoke" and heard "a couple of loud bangs".

Image caption Both the bus and the car were gutted in the blaze

Image copyright Simon Edwards Image caption A witness described hearing "loud bangs"

This means that there will be delays to Busway services. — Stagecoach East (@Stagecoach_East) May 20, 2019 Report

Cambridgeshire Police was called to "reports of a collision between a car and a bus on the railway crossing".

"Officers are currently on scene, together with paramedics and firefighters," a spokeswoman said.

Bus operator Stagecoach East said: "A car was involved in a collision with one of our vehicles on the guided busway this morning.

"Passengers were evacuated immediately, however, we understand that our driver has been injured. Our first thoughts are for the welfare of those involved.

"There is significant damage to both vehicles involved."