Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Brother and sister Tomas Kocko and Jana Kockova and Jana's fiancé Marko Makula (right) were pronounced dead at the scene

A "grossly intoxicated" driver who killed three people in a head-on crash has been jailed for eight years and four months.

Tommy Whitmore, 26, had been drinking beer and gin before he smashed his pick-up truck into a Renault Megane.

Siblings Tomas Kocko 19, and Jana Kockova, 21, and her fiancé Marko Makula, 22, died in the crash in their hometown of Peterborough on 14 April.

Whitmore, 26, was more than twice the legal alcohol limit.

He was also over the limit for cannabis, Cambridge Crown Court heard.

Whitmore, 26, of Stonegate, Cowbit, Lincolnshire, pleaded guilty to three counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

The crash happened late at night on the slip road to Stanground, on the westbound carriageway of the Fletton Parkway.

Image copyright Terry-Harris.com Image caption The crash happened on the Fletton Parkway in Peterborough

The court heard Whitmore, who was injured in the crash, had been warned by his girlfriend not to get behind the wheel.

Judge David Farrell QC told him: "You made a deliberate decision to drive, despite being grossly intoxicated."

He said this resulted in Whitmore being "unable to read the road and signs which would have been obvious to a sober driver".

In a victim impact statement, the families of those who died said they felt "indescribable pain" and the "mental wounds may never heal".

Whitmore was banned from driving for nine years and two months.