Image copyright Sophie Burrows Image caption Her illustrations, entitled Crushing, are about a woman alone and negotiating life in south-east London

A student based in Cambridge has won an award from the V&A museum in London for her "tender illustrations".

Sophie Burrows, 29, who studies children's book illustration at Anglia Ruskin University, has won the 2019 V&A Student Illustrator of the Year Award.

She received it for her artwork titled Crushing which tells the story of a woman negotiating life in London.

Ms Burrows, who is from Penge, in south London, also received a cheque for £3,000.

Image copyright Anglia Ruskin University Image caption Sophie Burrows, who studies children's book illustration at Anglia Ruskin University, has won the 2019 V&A Student Illustrator of the Year Award

It is the fourth year in a row the award has gone to an Anglia Ruskin University student.

The judges said of her work: "Burrows' tender illustrations in graphic novel format are both darkly amusing and wryly observed.

"Her shrewd use of just two colours conjures a quirky dreamlike atmosphere as well as evoking the essential loneliness of the central character."

Image copyright Sophie Burrows Image caption The judges said of Ms Burrows' work: "Burrows tender illustrations in graphic novel format are both darkly amusing and wryly observed"

Fellow Anglia Ruskin student Junli Song was highly commended for her work Dance.

All the artwork will be on display in Gallery 88a at the V&A until 25 August.

Tristram Hunt, director of the V&A, said: "We are delighted to welcome such an exciting range of skilful works into our galleries as we celebrate this year's award winners."