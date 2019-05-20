Image copyright Google Image caption Morley Way runs through an industrial estate in the south of Peterborough

A police officer drove into a fleeing suspect during a car chase after he "hit the wrong pedal", a court heard.

PC Lee Rumsey, 50, was the driver of a police car pursing another vehicle along Morley Way in Woodston, Peterborough on 29 August 2017.

He is said to have twice driven his patrol car at the suspect fleeing on foot, Cambridge Crown Court heard.

A colleague said PC Rumsey, who denies one count of dangerous driving, claimed to have had a "senior moment".

Prosecutor Benedict Peers told the jury PC Rumsey had been with Sgt Declan McDonagh on a routine Cambridgeshire Police patrol when they pursued a silver Mercedes after it oversteered on a roundabout.

Mr Peers said at one stage the Mercedes did a "complete 180" and PC Rumsey, of Werrington, Peterborough, steered his car into the driver's side of the car - shattering its window.

'No justification'

The Mercedes then crashed into a lorry and the driver took off on foot, he said.

"Officer McDonagh was ready to jump out of the police vehicle but, quite clearly, on the footage you can see this defendant steering that car directly back towards that man who's running," Mr Peers said.

"It then strikes him directly from behind, knocking him off balance and causing him to fall to the ground.

"But then Mr Rumsey drives forward again, the young man having got back to his feet," said Mr Peers

The car's estimated speed was 15mph (24.1kmh).

Mr Peers said PC Rumsey had said "sorry mate, I had a senior moment and hit the wrong pedal" to Sgt McDonagh.

"There can never be any justification in these circumstances for using the police car as a weapon," Mr Peers added.

In a prepared statement during a police interview PC Rumsey said he believed it was "sufficiently safe" to make contact with the Mercedes to end the pursuit.

The trial continues.