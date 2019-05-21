Image copyright Channel 4 Image caption Detectives traced the boy through DNA found on the rape victim's clothing

A teenage boy who raped a woman at knifepoint in broad daylight has been detained indefinitely in a secure hospital under the Mental Health Act.

The 15-year-old pulled a kitchen knife from his trousers and dragged his victim, in her 20s, into bushes in Peterborough in 2017.

He was deemed unfit to stand trial, but in his absence a jury at Cambridge Crown Court found he had raped her.

The boy, now 16, was handed the hospital order in court on Monday.

The teenager, who cannot be named because of his age, attacked the woman on Bretton Way cycle path near the Rhubarb Bridge on 30 September.

A week later he sexually assaulted another woman on the same path by slapping her bottom and stealing her handbag.

'One in a billion'

The teenager, who was arrested in June 2018, was traced by DNA found on the rape victim's clothing.

In November last year, the jury found he had committed rape and sexual assault.

The investigation featured in an episode of Channel 4's 24 Hours in Police Custody earlier this year.

Image copyright Channel 4 Image caption Det Ch Insp Adam Gallop worked on the arrest and conviction of the boy

The victim told the programme how she suffered nightmares and struggled to sleep 18 months after the attack.

Det Ch Insp Adam Gallop, said both victims had shown "courage and strength" throughout the investigation.

"When Det Con Denise Brown called her [the rape victim] to say we had charged someone, she said it was one of the happiest days of her life.

"That really captures why we became officers - to make a positive difference when the public have been through truly horrendous experiences."

On Monday at Cambridge Crown Court, the 16-year-old was handed the indefinite hospital order under the Mental Health Act and an indefinite restraining order relating to both his victims.