Image copyright Vivienne Hagger Image caption The baby was born when his unsuspecting mother went to use a department store toilet

A woman got more than she bargained for when she went into a department store and came out the mother of a baby boy.

Kylie Hagger, 21, did not realise she was pregnant when she suddenly needed to use the toilet in Beales in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, on Thursday.

Staff rushed to her aid as she gave birth before paramedics arrived.

She described it as a "weird but magical day" and thanked the store and community for providing her with essential baby items at short notice.

Miss Hagger, who has two other young children - Chanelle-Rose and Harley - had no idea she was pregnant, her mother Vivienne Hagger said.

The surprise birth was announced on a Wisbech community Facebook page where Mrs Hagger wrote: "Need the kindness of Wisbech people - daughter just had a baby in the toilets at Beales in town - she has nothing as didn't know she was pregnant -any baby items are much appreciated - thank you."

'Call the Midwife'

The people of Cambridgeshire rallied to her aid and on Friday, the new mum posted a photograph of her baby.

"I would like to thank everyone of the community for all the donations of vests, baby grows, sterilisers, baby bath and much more, we really appreciate it." she wrote.

"Me and little man are healthy and well."

Image copyright Geograph/Richard Humphrey Image caption Staff at Beales store grabbed towels and quilts from the shelves when Miss Hagger went into labour

Tony Brown, the owner of Beales, praised his staff members Tracey Drew and Gemma Bates who delivered Miss Hagger's baby.

He said: "It was literally 10 minutes from start to finish - I don't know how they managed it, but I know Tracey is a big fan of [TV programme] Call the Midwife.

"We get a lot of deliveries at our stores - but nothing quite like this."