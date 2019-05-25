Image caption A Morrison's supermarket car park has been cordoned off by police investigating the stabbing

An 18-year-old man is being treated in hospital after being stabbed in a street in Cambridgeshire.

The victim was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital following the attack on High Street, Cambourne, at about 22:00 BST on Friday.

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and is in custody on suspicion of attempted murder.

Detectives have cordoned off three areas where they are carrying out forensic investigations.

Police said additional patrols would be in place over the weekend.

"I understand that there will be concerns within the community with regard to this incident," Det Insp David Savill said.