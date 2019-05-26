Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Paul Wood died after a collision between his motorbike and a Land Rover

Relatives of a motorcyclist killed in a collision with a car have said they are "devastated beyond words".

Paul Wood's Kawasaki collided with a Land Rover on the A505 near Fowlmere, Cambridgeshire, at 07:00 BST on Friday.

The 23-year-old from Duxford died at the scene, and his family said he was "a charming, fun-loving boy who always thought about others".

A man arrested in connection with the crash has been released on bail and police appealed for dashcam footage.

The 51-year-old was questioned on suspicion of causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, causing death whilst disqualified and causing death whilst uninsured.

In a statement Mr Wood's family said: "As a family we are absolutely devastated beyond words.

"We've lost a loving, caring young man who meant the world to us all."

"He loved to go on bike rides with his friends and would spend every moment on his bike that he could. His friends are all heartbroken. Paul is loved and missed by so many."