Image copyright The Orlopp family Image caption Edward Orlopp, a godfather to eight children, was described as a "quiet, kind and popular" man

A grain store company has been fined £180,000 following the death of 45-year-old worker at an industrial unit.

Camgrain Stores Ltd of Balsham, Cambridgeshire, pleaded guilty to breaching health and safety rules and was fined at Peterborough Crown Court.

The case was brought by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) after Edward Orlopp was hit by a lorry at its Linton site on 27 July 2016.

The company said it was working to make sites "as safe as [it]can".

It was also ordered to pay £20,000 costs.

Image copyright HSE Image caption The HSE released an image showing that there was no barrier segregating workers from vehicles

At the inquest into his death in May 2018, a jury concluded that Mr Orlopp, had "walked probably unseen by the driver" in front of the lorry, and that his death was an accident.

The site manager, from Bury St Edmunds, had worked at the Linton plant for more than 20 years.

Camgrain is the UK's largest farming co-operative, providing storage for wheat and other crops at four sites.

The HSE said the driver had checked his mirrors but he did not see the employee, it said.

It found that Camgrain had "failed to ensure that pedestrians and vehicles could move safely around the site" and "had not provided measures to prevent employees walking into areas where large vehicles are moving" it said.

Stephen Faulkner a HSE inspector said: "This was a tragic and wholly avoidable incident caused by failure of the host company to undertake a number of simple measures."

Image copyright Google Image caption The Camgrain site at Linton is one of four grain stores used by the farmers' co-operative

Simon Willis, the chief executive of Camgrain, said it had pleaded guilty at a previous hearing on 14 February and has "worked closely with the HSE to understand and adopt all possible learning points" and it continues "to foster a culture of continuous improvement."

He added the firm was "deeply saddened by the death of Ed".