Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Sally Cavender died at a flat in Cambourne in December 2018

A man who strangled his partner before telling paramedics she collapsed during sex has been found guilty of murder.

Robert Simpson-Scott, 44, was heard to say "I have killed my wife" during a 999 call from his flat in Cambourne, Cambridgeshire, played at his trial.

His partner, Sally Cavender, 55, was found with serious injuries in the early hours of 5 December 2018 - and died shortly afterwards in hospital.

He denied her murder but was convicted by a jury at Cambridge Crown Court.

Image copyright Cambridgeshire Constabulary Image caption Robert Simpson-Scott was found guilty of murdering Sally Cavender

The trial heard Simpson-Scott became unco-operative during the emergency call and at one point was heard to say, "She's dead, she's gone, I've killed my wife".

A doctor raised concerns about Miss Cavender's injuries, which included a fractured spine, multiple rib fractures and brain injury.

Simpson-Scott was arrested and claimed they had been having sex when she "went limp".

A neighbour then told police he had been attacked by Simpson-Scott who had strangled him until he fell unconscious, but he was found not guilty of attempted murder or causing actual bodily harm.

He will be sentenced at The Old Bailey on Thursday.

Image copyright Google Image caption Sally Cavender was found by paramedics at a block of flats in Lamb Drove, Cambourne

Miss Cavender's family said she was a "bright and bubbly person", and described Simpson-Scott as an "evil, manipulative man".

Her brother Nick Cavender said: "Those who knew Sally remember her as a lovely girl and now the trial is over, we hope to hold a memorial to remember happier times and we hope that Sally is now at peace."