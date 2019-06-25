Image copyright Google Image caption Police are linking Mr Boocock's death with an affray outside O'Neill's in Peterborough city centre 12 days earlier

Police are linking a man's death with a fight outside a city pub 12 days earlier.

Glenn Boocock, 35, was found dead at his home in Lincoln Road, Peterborough after he failed to turn up for work on 18 June.

Police say the builder had suffered a head injury after he was involved in the affray outside O'Neill's in Broadway in the city centre on 6 June.

His death is being treated as suspicious.

A spokeswoman for Cambridgeshire Police said Mr Boocock had attended hospital the morning after the incident but discharged himself before all checks had been completed.

He had also visited hospital a second time as well as an NHS walk-in clinic, she said.

A post-mortem examination at Peterborough City Hospital on 20 June revealed Mr Boocock died as a result of a traumatic head injury.

Det Insp Emma Pitts said officers were "piecing together the circumstances around the incident on 6 June which Mr Boocock was involved in".

"We know there were people in the area around the time Mr Boocock suffered the head injury and I would appeal to them to come forward," she added.

"Anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, should not hesitate to contact police."