Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Sally Cavender was attacked in a flat in Cambourne in December 2018

A man who strangled his partner before telling paramedics she "went limp" and collapsed during sex has been jailed for life for her murder.

Robert Simpson-Scott, 44, told police "I have killed my wife" during a 999 call from a flat in Cambourne, Cambridgeshire, on 5 December.

His partner, Sally Cavender, 55, was found injured and died shortly afterwards in hospital.

Simpson-Scott was jailed for a minimum of 18 years at the Old Bailey.

When he called 999 from the flat in Lamb Drove, he told the call handler: "She's dead, she's gone, I've killed my wife."

A hospital doctor raised concerns about her injuries, which included a fractured spine, multiple rib fractures and brain injury.

During a police interview, Simpson-Scott claimed their 15-year relationship had never been violent but admitted they both had "alcohol problems".

Image copyright Cambridgeshire Constabulary Image caption Robert Simpson-Scott has been described as "evil and manipulative"

He had denied murdering Ms Cavender but was found guilty by a jury at Cambridge Crown Court earlier this week.

Following the verdict, Miss Cavender's family said she was a "bright and bubbly person", and described Simpson-Scott as an "evil, manipulative man" who "controlled [her] for his own gain".