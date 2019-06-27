Image caption There has been a pub on the site of the Flying Pig since the 1840s.

More than 12,000 people have signed a petition to save a city pub famous for its links with the rock band Pink Floyd from being knocked down.

Original member Syd Barrett was known to frequent Cambridge's Flying Pig pub when it was called The Crown and was said to have met David Gilmour there.

Demolishing the Hills Road site has been proposed due to plans for a "mixed use scheme", including offices.

Pub landlady Justine Hatfield said support for the pub was "overwhelming".

"It's been everything, it's been our world. We do understand the developer is doing what he does but it's very hard," said Mrs Hatfield, who has managed the pub with her husband for 21 years.

Image caption Justine Hatfield has been running the Flying Pig pub with her husband

A pub has been on the site of the Flying Pig under different names and has long been a popular venue with local musicians.

Syd Barrett was said to have first met future Pink Floyd member David Gilmour at the pub in the late 1950s.

Gilmour eventually took Barrett's place in the Cambridge group as his increasing drug use took its toll.

Image copyright PA/Getty Image caption David Gilmour (right) joined Pink Floyd in 1968 in place of founding member Syd Barrett (top centre)

The pub is situated in the middle of the 104-112 Hills Road development, which has been put out to public consultation.

Johnny Vincent, chief executive of Pace Investments which has proposed the scheme, said he wanted to get views from the public before making any final decisions.

Mr Vincent did not rule out demolishing the building but said the site would have a pub, adding it was "absolutely vital" to keep the Flying Pig open in some way.

One supporter who signed the petition said: "The Flying Pig is an iconic institution in Cambridge. It gives thousands of people a place to meet and enjoy local musicians. It is also the hub of the local community and is a landmark public house in Cambridge."

Another said: "A unique historic pub, the area already has far too many new buildings/offices and not enough local history."