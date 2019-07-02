Image copyright Terry-Harris.com Image caption Cromwell Road runs north from Westgate Street in the city centre, between Bourges Boulevard and Lincoln Road

Three people were found with serious injuries after an armed siege at a house.

Officers were called at about 06:45 BST to the property in Cromwell Road, Peterborough.

A neighbour said she had seen a boy, aged "about nine" running in the street with blood on him.

Cambridgeshire Police said armed officers negotiated with a man inside the property who was then arrested, and the road remains cordoned off.

Image copyright Terry-Harris.com Image caption Armed officers negotiated with a man inside the house

There are no further details about the condition of the three victims at this time.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said he was unable to comment and was referring all inquiries to the police.