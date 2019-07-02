Peterborough armed siege: Three found seriously injured
Three people were found with serious injuries after an armed siege at a house.
Officers were called at about 06:45 BST to the property in Cromwell Road, Peterborough.
A neighbour said she had seen a boy, aged "about nine" running in the street with blood on him.
Cambridgeshire Police said armed officers negotiated with a man inside the property who was then arrested, and the road remains cordoned off.
There are no further details about the condition of the three victims at this time.
An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said he was unable to comment and was referring all inquiries to the police.