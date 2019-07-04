Image copyright @z00mb1e Image caption Car passenger @z00mb1e photographed the fire from the opposite carriageway

A sleeping lorry driver had a lucky escape when he woke up to find his vehicle on fire.

The blaze happened on the westbound carriageway near Spaldwick in Cambridgeshire at about 06:50 BST.

The A14 had to be closed between junction 18 for Spaldwick and junction 16 for Kimbolton.

Police said the lorry driver had been asleep in his cab at the time but was woken by the fire and escaped uninjured.

One lane of the road has since reopened.