A man has been charged with murdering a woman who was found with stab wounds and severe head injuries at a property following an armed siege.

Two other people - a woman and a nine-year-boy - were also injured at the property in Cromwell Road in Peterborough at about 06:40 BST on Tuesday.

Andriejus Kostiajevas, 46, of Cromwell Road, has been charged with murder and attempted murder.

He will appear in court later.

Mr Kostiajevas is also charged with causing grievous bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker.

All three victims at the property sustained stab wounds, police said.

A post-mortem examination of the woman, who was in her 40s, concluded she died as a result of severe head injuries.

Another woman, in her 30s, who was stabbed, was released from hospital, however the nine-year-old boy is still receiving treatment for his injuries.

Police said the dead woman, the injured and the accused were related.

Mr Kostiajevas, who will appear before magistrates in Huntingdon later, was arrested following a stand-off at the property involving armed police.