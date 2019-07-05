Image copyright Cambs Police Image caption Ligita Kostiajeviene died from severe head injuries, tests found

A woman who died after being found with stab wounds and severe head injuries at a house following an armed siege has been named by police.

Ligita Kostiajeviene, 42, died at the scene of the incident in Cromwell Road, Peterborough on Tuesday morning.

A woman and a nine-year-old boy were also injured.

Her husband Andriejus Kostiajevas, 46, of Cromwell Road, has been charged with murder and attempted murder and is due back in court in August.

He appeared via video link using a Lithuanian interpreter at Norwich Crown Court earlier, where he was also charged with causing grievous bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker.

He has yet to enter any pleas.

Image copyright Terry-Harris.com Image caption Cromwell Road runs north from Westgate Street in the city centre, between Bourges Boulevard and Lincoln Road

All three victims at the property were stabbed during the incident which happened at about 06:40 BST, police said.

A post-mortem examination of Mrs Kostiajeviene concluded she died as a result of severe head injuries.

The other woman, who is in her 30s, was released from hospital, however the nine-year-old boy is still receiving treatment.

The defendant was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on 16 August.