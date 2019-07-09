Image copyright Google Image caption Jurijs Paramonovs died of a stab wound in West Parade, Wisbech in February

A woman has told a court she woke up to find two men arguing moments before one of them was fatally stabbed.

Jurijs Paramonovs, 46, died of a single stab wound in the kitchen of his home in West Parade, Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, on 3 February.

Regina Lomajeva told Cambridge Crown Court she saw "a knife flash" before Mr Paramonovs fell with blood "streaming from his body".

Her ex-boyfriend, Olegs Titovs, 49, from Wisbech, denies murder.

In a police interview played to the court, Ms Lomajeva said she had been asleep on a kitchen sofa and heard shouting when she woke up.

The two men were in the hallway by the kitchen and were arguing in Russian, the court heard.

Speaking through a Russian interpreter, Ms Lomajeva said she "saw the knife flash" and then Mr Paramonovs fell backwards.

"Blood was streaming from his body," she said.

She told police she had shouted for someone to call an ambulance, before Mr Titovs said: "He's already died."

A post-mortem examination revealed Mr Paramonovs died of a single stab wound.

The trial continues.