A14 in Cambridgeshire closed as lorry fire breaks out
- 11 July 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The westbound section of the A14 in Cambridgeshire has been closed after a lorry carrying hay bales caught fire, causing long queues on the road.
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said the road between Junction 23 for the Spittals Interchange to Alconbury, at the A14 Spur, could be closed for several hours.
There are queues back to Junction 26 at St Ives.
The bails are being removed and broken down to stop them burning.