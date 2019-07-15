Suspected illegal immigrants found in lorry near Peterborough
- 15 July 2019
Eight people have been arrested on suspicion of immigration offences after a group was found hiding in the back of a lorry.
The refrigerated fruit lorry was stopped by police at Eye Green services near Peterborough at about 08:30 BST after reports of noises from inside.
The eight detained include the driver of the vehicle, police said.
A child, also inside the vehicle, was not arrested but was taken to an immigration centre.
Refrigerated lorry intercepted and stopped at Eye services following reports of noises coming from inside the trailer. 9 detained for immigration offences.#cRelief— Peterborough police (@PboroCops) July 15, 2019
End of Twitter post by @PboroCops
All involved will be handed to immigration services, police said.