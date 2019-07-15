Image copyright Cambridgeshire Constabulary Image caption Olegs Titovs will serve at least 18 years for the murder of Jurijs Paramonovs

A man who murdered a father-of-two in a drunken row has been jailed for a minimum of 18 years.

Olegs Titovs, 49, stabbed housemate Jurijs Paramonovs, 46, once through the heart on 3 February.

A jury at Cambridge Crown Court found Titovs, of West Parade, Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, guilty of murder.

Det Insp Lucy Thomson said Mr Paramonovs died "an avoidable and senseless death" after Titovs "lost his self-control".

"Nothing can bring him back but I hope that the conclusion of this trial can mark a point where his family and friends can start to come to terms with their grief," she added.

Image copyright Google Image caption Jurijs Paramonovs died of a stab wound in West Parade, Wisbech in February

The jury had heard that the two Latvian men began to argue about 22:00 GMT, holding each other by the throat, and were split up by another tenant.

As Mr Paramanovs walked towards the door to leave, Titovs grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed the forklift driver in the chest.

Titovs' ex-girlfriend Regina Lomajeva told the jury she "saw the knife flash" and shouted for someone to call an ambulance, but Titovs replied: "He's already died."

He then left the house, and was arrested by police soon after.

Paramedics and police attempted CPR on Mr Paramonovs but could not save his life.