Cambridge flat fire sees homes evacuated
- 16 July 2019
Residents were evacuated as firefighters fought a blaze which started in a shop and spread to two flats above.
About 90 firefighters spent the night tackling the fire on Mill Road, Cambridge, which started in the early hours.
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said there were no reports of injuries.
People have been asked to avoid the area and residents advised to keep their windows closed.
Crews remain at the scene on Tuesday morning "while the incident is brought under control", according to police.
Crews remain on the scene this morning and are tackling the fire from above 🚒— Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service (@cambsfrs) July 16, 2019
Please continue to avoid the area ⛔️#MillRoad pic.twitter.com/MhfC6uvLmy
End of Twitter post by @cambsfrs