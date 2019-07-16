Image copyright PA Image caption Lisa Forbes was congratulated by party leader Jeremy Corbyn after she retained the seat for Labour

Five allegations of malpractice at a Parliamentary by-election were unfounded, a police inquiry concluded.

Labour won the Peterborough seat last month after its incumbent MP Fiona Onasanya was forced out after being jailed for lying to police.

However, allegations of bribery, postal vote issues, burning of ballots and breaching the privacy of the vote were made to Cambridgeshire Police.

A spokesman confirmed the force found no criminal activity had taken place.

Police had already concluded that three of the allegations were unfounded.

Lisa Forbes won by 683 votes in the 6 June election, with Nigel Farage's Brexit Party in second place.

Onasanya was elected as a Labour MP in 2017 with a majority of 607, but was suspended from the party after she was sentenced for lying about speeding earlier this year.

A petition to force a by-election was signed by the required 10% of Peterborough constituents.