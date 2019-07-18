Image copyright Cambridgeshire Fire Service Image caption Crews managed to save one of the three barns which caught fire by using an aerial appliance

A farm fire which burned throughout the night has destroyed two large barns and nearly 100 tonnes of straw.

Firefighters from Cambridgeshire, Norfolk and Lincolnshire were called just after midnight to tackle the blaze at Wisbech St Mary.

At 06:00 BST about 30 tonnes of straw was still burning and two fire engines remain at the Cambridgeshire farm.

Roads are closed from the junction of High Road and Rummers Lane while crews deal with the blaze.

Image copyright Cambridgeshire Fire Service Image caption Crews from three counties were mobilised to tackle the fire

Image copyright Cambridgeshire Fire Service Image caption Farm machinery was damaged along with nerly 100 tonnes of straw

A Cambridgeshire Fire Service spokesman said no injuries have been reported and firefighters were able to save one of the barns from extensive damage.

He said: "The fire also affected farming machinery and equipment."