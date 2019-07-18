Image copyright Terry-Harris.com Image caption Police were called after the car plunged into a ditch off the B1040 between Whittlesey and Thorney

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a man died when the car they were in plunged into a water-filled ditch.

Roger Van Kerro, 41, of Sawtry, sustained fatal injuries and died in the crash on the B1040 near Thorney, Cambridgeshire, at about 14:10 BST on Wednesday.

No other vehicles were involved.

The driver of the gold Renault Clio, aged 49 and also from Sawtry, was arrested at the scene.

Police said she had been released under investigation.