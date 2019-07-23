Image copyright Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption About 40 firefighters are at the fire

A large blaze has broken out in a straw field as hot weather spread across the UK.

About 40 firefighters are attempting to contain the stubble fire in Guilden Morden which started just before 17:00 BST.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service had earlier warned of the dangers of hot and dry weather, as temperatures topped 32C (90F).

Motorists have been advised to steer clear of the area around Ashwell Road.

The fire service is being supported by crews from Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire.