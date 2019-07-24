Lightning has damaged the signalling system on a Greater Anglia railway line, causing disruption to services.

The damage, to equipment between Cambridge and Dullingham, means all lines are blocked between Cambridge and Newmarket in Suffolk.

Ipswich to Cambridge services are terminating at Newmarket and a rail replacement bus service was operating.

Engineers are on site repairing the "multiple faults", a Network Rail spokesman said.

The operator said Cambridge to Ipswich train services will start at Newmarket and a limited rail replacement bus service is operating between Newmarket and Cambridge North as there is no rail replacement vehicle access permitted at Cambridge and there are vehicle restrictions at Dullingham.

Great Northern is accepting tickets between Cambridge North and Cambridge.

About 22,000 lightning strikes were detected across the eastern region on Tuesday night.