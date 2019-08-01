Image copyright Dressner, Winters,Grubb Image caption Annie Dressner, Emily Mae Winters and Lucy Grubb are some of the performers from the east of England at the event at Cherry Hinton Hall

Up and coming local singers are hoping sets at this weekend's Cambridge Folk Festival can help make their names.

Performers such as Jake Bugg and the Shackleton Trio are among those who have graduated from the smaller stages to the main stage in previous years.

This year Norwich Americana act Lucy Grubb and Cambridge singer Annie Dressner are playing The Den and Club Tent.

The event runs 1-4 August and attracts about 14,000 fans.

Star names at this year's festival include Graham Nash of Hollies and Crosby, Stills and Nash fame, Lucinda Williams, Ralph McTell, Richard Thompson, The Unthanks and Gruff Rhys.

Image copyright Getty Images/BBC Image caption Ralph McTell, Lucinda Williams, Graham Nash are headlining the event

It is the 55th year of the festival which started in 1965 and famously included Paul Simon before he shot to international stardom with Art Garfunkel.

Grubb, who is performing at The Den, said: "This is my first time attending Cambridge Folk Festival, so it's truly an honour that it's my first year playing too.

"It's one of the most prestigious folk festivals in the world, so definitely one to tick off the bucket list. I'm really excited."

Image caption About 14,000 attend the Cambridge Folk Festival each year

Dressner said: "I am absolutely thrilled to be playing at the Cambridge Folk Festival again this year in the Club Tent with New Routes. I played back in 2012 in The Den and it was fabulous."

Another singer songwriter from Cambridge appearing at the festival is Emily Mae Winters.

Festival operation manager Rebecca Stewart said: "Last year's festival was definitely a vintage year, one of the best. And this year's is shaping up to be another amazing event.

"An extraordinary array of music will be performed on all four of the festival's stages throughout the weekend."

BBC Local Radio in the East presenter Sue Marchant, who will be presenting shows from the festival, said: "Once again l look forward to the festival's mix of traditional and Americana music with a dash of world music. A sure feast for the ears."

Other performers at the festival are Karine Polwart, Irish singer Lisa O'Neill and Jose Gonzalez.