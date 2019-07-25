Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Police said Richard Briceno-Pulido "repeatedly displayed the behaviour of a sexual predator"

A "sexual predator" who filmed four women using the toilet at a McDonald's has been jailed.

One victim spotted Richard Briceno-Pulido, 26, holding his phone over her cubicle at the Cambridge city centre branch of the fast food chain.

After his arrest, he was linked to a sex attack in the city six months earlier.

At Cambridge Crown Court, he was given a one-year sentence for voyeurism and sexual assault.

Language student Briceno-Pulido was detained by McDonald's security staff on 26 January.

He had gone to the Rose Crescent branch and locked himself inside a cubicle in the women's toilets, police said.

'Heard screams'

The Venezuelan national managed to film three women using the toilet, before a fourth woman noticed his hand above the door, police said.

He was arrested, and officers later found six videos of four different women on his phone.

Further investigations revealed he had sexually assaulted an 18-year-old woman on 3 August last year.

Police said Briceno-Pulido tried to kiss his victim when they became separated from a group.

He pretended to fall over as the pair crossed Midsummer Common and caused the victim to fall as well, police said.

He sexually assaulted the woman, holding his hand over her nose and mouth, while the pair were on the ground, police said.

Four pub staff intervened when they heard her scream.

Image copyright Given Up/Geograph Image caption He locked himself into a cubicle in the women's loo at McDonald's to film the women

Det Con Mike Minett said: "Pulido has repeatedly displayed the behaviour of a sexual predator, targeting women when they were vulnerable.

"The strength shown by the victims in confronting him, both during and after each incident, is highly commendable."

Briceno-Pulido was sentenced to 10 months in jail for the sexual assault and two months for voyeurism, to run consecutively.

He was placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years.