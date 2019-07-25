Image caption Peterborough Lido reached full capacity by Thursday lunchtime and people queued in the sun

A lido was closed after people fell ill and a major train line was suspended as extreme heat hit Cambridgeshire.

More than 150 people were waiting to use the outdoor pool in Peterborough when some began fainting and vomiting.

A manager said so many lifeguards were needed to give medical help to those queuing that the decision was taken to close the pool at 15:00 BST.

Temperatures reached 38.1C (100.6F) in nearby Cambridge, making it the hottest place in the UK so far on Thursday.

The Met Office said it was only the second time a temperature of more than 100F had been recorded in the UK.

Image caption Peterborough Lido originally opened in 1936 and is currently available between May and September

Long queues were also seen outside the lido in Cambridge, although there was some shade available to those waiting there.

Greater Anglia said it was suspending train services on the West Anglia route between Cambridge and London Liverpool Street on Thursday afternoon until further notice.

The company said Network Rail engineers were dealing with multiple faults and had already advised people not to travel "unless absolutely necessary".