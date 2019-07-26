Image caption Travellers were stranded in two trains when they became stuck near Peterborough

Hundreds of rail passengers were stranded on two trains as high temperatures caused disruption.

They were evacuated from carriages after services got stuck near Peterborough, Cambridgeshire.

A spokesman for London North Eastern Railway (LNER) said "record high temperatures have caused several incidents on the East Coast route".

Temperatures reached 38.1C (100.6F) in Cambridge, making it the hottest place in the UK on Thursday.

The Met Office said it was only the second time a temperature of more than 100F had been recorded in the UK.

Image caption Passenger Destiny said the train engines were turned off, which meant there was no air conditioning

Travellers waited at Peterborough Railway Station for up to five hours as they tried to get onward connections.

They were unable to travel because of damage to overhead cables caused by the hot weather.

Image caption They were taken to Peterborough Railway Station, where some waited for up to five hours for an onward journey

Passenger Destiny told the BBC it was "a nightmare" when his train became stuck and the air conditioning cut out as its engine was turned off.

"They had packed all these people heading north in one train. I was sweating. Everyone around me was sweating," he said.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service helped with the evacuation.

Group Commander Dave Lynch praised passengers for "making our job far easier" despite the "unbearable" conditions.

Destiny missed a meeting at a university as he tried to travel from Biggleswade in Bedfordshire.

He was stranded at Peterborough for five hours and said he saw another traveller faint.

He added that railway staff did not keep passengers informed, but eventually he got a train to York, where he hoped to continue his journey to Leeds.

Warrick Dent, LNER safety and operations director, said: "We apologise to customers for the inevitable inconvenience this will cause."

Network Rail said it hoped services would return to normal by this afternoon.