Peterborough Eye roundabout: Three men dead in car crash
- 30 July 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Three men have died after a car crashed on to a roundabout.
The accident happened at about 23:00 BST on Monday when the car crashed off the A1139 Frank Perkins Parkway in Peterborough and ended up in the middle of Eye roundabout.
All three men in the car died at the scene, police said.
The road was closed for several hours but was reopened at about 09:00 on Tuesday. Police are appealing for dashcam footage of the incident.