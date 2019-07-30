Cambridgeshire

Peterborough Eye roundabout: Three men dead in car crash

  • 30 July 2019
Crash scene in Peterborough Image copyright Terry-Harris.com
Image caption Police were still at the scene of the crash in the early hours of Tuesday morning

Three men have died after a car crashed on to a roundabout.

The accident happened at about 23:00 BST on Monday when the car crashed off the A1139 Frank Perkins Parkway in Peterborough and ended up in the middle of Eye roundabout.

All three men in the car died at the scene, police said.

The road was closed for several hours but was reopened at about 09:00 on Tuesday. Police are appealing for dashcam footage of the incident.

Image copyright Terry-Harris.com
Image caption The car crashed in the middle of a roundabout

