A man who died when a car he was in plunged into a water-filled ditch was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash, police said.

Roger Van Kerro, 41, of Sawtry, died at the scene on the B1040 east of Peterborough at about 14:10 BST on 17 July.

Cambridgeshire Police initially believed he was a passenger.

A woman, arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, has been released under investigation.

A police spokesman said: "Investigations into the cause of the collision are ongoing.

"However, officers are satisfied that Roger Van Kerro was driving the vehicle at the time of the collision that led to his death."