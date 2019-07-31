Image copyright Terry-Harris.com Image caption The car crashed in the middle of a roundabout

Police have named three men who died after a car crashed on to a roundabout.

The car left the A1139 Frank Perkins Parkway in Peterborough, ending up in the Eye roundabout at about 23:00 BST on Monday.

Tahar Dahmri, 50; Hussain Ali Mansour, 25; and Abdul Ounaha, 30, who were all in a BMW 3 Series, died at the scene.

The road was closed for several hours but reopened at about 09:00 BST on Tuesday. Police have appealed for dash-cam footage.

Mr Dahmri was an Algerian national, Mr Mansour was a Lebanese national and Mr Ounaha was a Moroccan national, Cambridgeshire Police said.

They all lived in the Peterborough area.

Image copyright Terry-Harris.com Image caption Police remained at the scene into the early hours of Tuesday morning

Witness Thomas Howlett, who had pulled up at traffic lights on the roundabout, saw the accident happen and described how a passing police officer stopped and gave CPR to the men.

Cambridgeshire Police said the next-of-kin of the deceased were being supported by specialist officers.