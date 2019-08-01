Image copyright Sailesh Raithatha Image caption An air ambulance was despatched to the A10 at Ely after Mr King fell from the car

A teenager has died after falling from a moving car.

John King, 18, of Upton Place, Littleport, Cambridgeshire, sustained serious head injuries after falling from the Hyundai Tucson on the A10 at Ely at about 09:40 BST on Tuesday.

He died at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge on Wednesday.

Police said the car, containing two other people, stopped at the scene and the incident was not being treated as suspicious.

A spokeswoman said Mr King's injuries were caused by the impact with the road.